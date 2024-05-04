Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IMNM. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Immunome from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Immunome alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Immunome

Immunome Price Performance

Immunome stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. 728,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,453. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. Immunome has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $944.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.87.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Immunome had a negative net margin of 761.92% and a negative return on equity of 69.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Immunome will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth $14,268,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the third quarter worth about $1,063,000. Mayo Clinic purchased a new position in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.