Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.400-8.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.0 billion-$16.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.0 billion. Leidos also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.40-8.80 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.17.
Get Our Latest Research Report on LDOS
Leidos Stock Performance
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Leidos Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos
In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Leidos Company Profile
Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Leidos
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.