Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.400-8.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.0 billion-$16.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.0 billion. Leidos also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.40-8.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.17.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,925. Leidos has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $143.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

