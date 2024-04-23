e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Up 6.8%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $173.48 and last traded at $172.45. 851,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,554,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.33.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 9.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,325 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,154. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

