Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,193,773 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,146,667 shares.The stock last traded at $26.01 and had previously closed at $26.07.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vicus Capital increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

