Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DPM. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.137045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 16.54%.
Insider Activity at Dundee Precious Metals
In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.89, for a total transaction of C$62,316.89. In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.89, for a total value of C$62,316.89. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 20,266 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total transaction of C$205,294.58. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,790 shares of company stock worth $798,029. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
