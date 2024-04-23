Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $32.50 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.75. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $109.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group, LLC ( NASDAQ:GBLI Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Global Indemnity Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

Featured Articles

