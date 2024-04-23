Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
NASDAQ GBLI opened at $32.50 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.75. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $109.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
