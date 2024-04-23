CyberConnect (CYBER) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $181.28 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One CyberConnect token can now be purchased for about $9.11 or 0.00013741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberConnect has a total market cap of $181.28 million and $20.51 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect was first traded on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,901,954 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @cyberconnecthq. CyberConnect’s official website is cyberconnect.me. CyberConnect’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/cyberconnecthq.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberConnect (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. CyberConnect has a current supply of 99,999,999.99843472 with 19,901,953.67843472 in circulation. The last known price of CyberConnect is 9.09170871 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $21,139,080.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyberconnect.me/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

