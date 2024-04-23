CVB Financial (CVBF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect CVB Financial to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $138.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. On average, analysts expect CVB Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Hovde Group lowered CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price target on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

View Our Latest Report on CVBF

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO E Allen Nicholson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,038.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 59,601 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,104.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,498.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO E Allen Nicholson bought 2,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $33,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,038.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 63,601 shares of company stock worth $1,067,145. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.