Tutor Perini (TPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Tutor Perini to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.850-1.100 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. On average, analysts expect Tutor Perini to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $16.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Tutor Perini news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 20,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $251,757.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 20,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $251,757.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $211,683.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,201 shares of company stock worth $822,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tutor Perini

About Tutor Perini

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.