Tutor Perini (TPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Tutor Perini to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.850-1.100 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. On average, analysts expect Tutor Perini to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tutor Perini Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $16.33.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.
