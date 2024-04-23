Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coursera from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Coursera stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. Coursera has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,177,496 shares in the company, valued at $25,933,977.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,177,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,933,977.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 240,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 653,932 shares of company stock worth $10,054,814. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Coursera by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

