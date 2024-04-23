ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $64.00 at Mizuho

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a sell rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $64.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 290.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 4,411.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

