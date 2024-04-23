Waste Connections (WCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Waste Connections has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Waste Connections to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.7 %

Waste Connections stock opened at $166.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.08 and its 200-day moving average is $151.51. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.87.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

