Costain Group (LON:COST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.60

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 84.60 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 83.20 ($1.03), with a volume of 2241382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.80 ($0.97).

Costain Group Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £230.23 million, a P/E ratio of 985.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Costain Group alerts:

Costain Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Costain Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Costain Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costain Group

About Costain Group

In related news, insider Alex Vaughan sold 282,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.96), for a total transaction of £220,305.54 ($272,116.53). 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.