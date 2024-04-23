Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $334.00

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 334 ($4.13) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.08), with a volume of 22133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 332 ($4.10).

Strategic Equity Capital Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 320.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 314.39. The company has a market capitalization of £160.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,375.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brigid Sutcliffe bought 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 319 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of £18,974.12 ($23,436.41). Corporate insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Equity Capital

Strategic Equity Capital plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by GVO Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than GBP 150 million.

