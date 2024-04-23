Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 753409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94.

About Coro Energy

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

