Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.73

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 13760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Graphite One Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$97.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.91.

About Graphite One

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

