SDI Group (LON:SDI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.00

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.68), with a volume of 250680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.69).

SDI Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.49, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £57.50 million, a PE ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at SDI Group

In related news, insider Stephen Brown acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £9,940 ($12,277.67). 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SDI Group

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

