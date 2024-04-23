Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Decreases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Exelon were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 10.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 4.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.2% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Exelon Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.50. 3,049,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,627,909. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

