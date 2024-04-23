CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Receives C$19.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.50.

CIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of CI Financial and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of CIX opened at C$16.48 on Thursday. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$12.01 and a 1 year high of C$18.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.47.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$656.72 million. CI Financial had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.5093946 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

