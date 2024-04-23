Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Given Buy Rating at Roth Mkm

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.10 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of ASM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. 208,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,961. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $91.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 2.07. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.92.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.