LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Get LKQ alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $6.81 on Tuesday, hitting $42.12. 3,398,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LKQ has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in LKQ by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter worth $34,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.