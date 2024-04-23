Analyzing ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) & Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)

ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) and Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ASMPT and Amtech Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASMPT 0 0 0 0 N/A Amtech Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

25.1% of ASMPT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Amtech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Amtech Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ASMPT and Amtech Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASMPT N/A N/A N/A $2.23 5.61 Amtech Systems $113.32 million 0.58 -$12.58 million ($1.35) -3.44

ASMPT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amtech Systems. Amtech Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASMPT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ASMPT and Amtech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASMPT N/A N/A N/A Amtech Systems -16.45% -1.15% -0.76%

Summary

ASMPT beats Amtech Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing. This segment also provides metrology, automated optical inspection, singulation, trim and form, inspection, and test and packing solutions. The Surface Mount Technology Solutions segment offers assembly line solutions; DEK printing systems; SIPLACE placement systems; and ASM smart factory tools and services. It also offers agency, logistics, marketing, and property investment services; develops, produces, markets, and sells execution systems software solutions; and trades in semiconductor and surface mount technology equipment. The company operates in Singapore, China, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Romania, France, the Czech Republic, Poland, the Netherland, the United States, Mexico, Canada, Malaysia, Taiwan, Korea, Thailand, Japan, India, Vietnam, the Philippines, and internationally. ASMPT Limited was formerly known as ASM Pacific Technology Limited and changed its name to ASMPT Limited in June 2022. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow ovens, horizontal diffusion furnaces, and custom high-temp belt furnaces for use by semiconductor, electronics, and electro/mechanical assembly manufacturers; and diffusion and reflow thermal systems, as well as wafer cleaning equipment and related services. The Material and Substrate segment manufactures and sells consumables and machinery for lapping and polishing of materials, such as silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components, and optical and photonics applications. It also offers substrate products comprising of double-sided wafer cleaning system, entegrity head tester, substrate carrier, substrate polishing templates, double-sided lapping and polishing machines, single-sided polisher, and substrate process chemicals. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Amtech Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

