769 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $38.00. 3,453,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,320. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

