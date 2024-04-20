WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WKME. TheStreet upgraded WalkMe from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on WalkMe from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of -0.14. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 71.73% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in WalkMe by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in WalkMe by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 59,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,405,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

