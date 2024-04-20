United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.54. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 73.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

United States Antimony Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAMY. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United States Antimony in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in United States Antimony by 349.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 129,544 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Articles

