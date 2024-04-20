Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Tigress Financial from $72.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.94.

UBER opened at $69.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.07 billion, a PE ratio of 80.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.50.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

