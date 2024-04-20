National Bankshares Cuts Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$27.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.10.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$21.06 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.80 and a 12 month high of C$22.00. The company has a market cap of C$8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.78.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$346.65 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.7762158 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

