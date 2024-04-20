AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at CIBC

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$24.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark set a C$35.00 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.95.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$24.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.52. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$15.14 and a 1 year high of C$27.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$570.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.13. AutoCanada had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 3.0424469 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.75 per share, with a total value of C$111,604.79. Insiders purchased a total of 29,650 shares of company stock valued at $766,165 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

