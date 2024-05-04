Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Issues Earnings Results

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

ALHC stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,023,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John E. Kao acquired 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $496,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,745,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,213 shares of company stock valued at $460,587. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.