Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,419,156 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 707,256 shares.The stock last traded at $90.82 and had previously closed at $89.96.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 576.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 111.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

