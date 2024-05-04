Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $71,080,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 437.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 330,208 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,072,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after buying an additional 246,370 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67,708.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 242,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 242,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,864,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPSB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.63. 1,201,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,934. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

