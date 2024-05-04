Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires Shares of 4,000 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,095,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,919. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

