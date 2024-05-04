SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 90,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $250,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 502,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,380,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,063,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,237. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.48.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

