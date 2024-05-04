Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390,308 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.07% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,929,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,835 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,029,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,770 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,989.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,186,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,790 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,974,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,739,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,503. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

