Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Down 14.3%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 254,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 423,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Arctic Star Exploration Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

