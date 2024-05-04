6,141 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Purchased by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,924 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Pinterest by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,305,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,685,000 after buying an additional 1,043,173 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,820,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,793 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,352,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,695,000 after acquiring an additional 69,773 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,097,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,776,000 after purchasing an additional 381,837 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,979.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,431 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.2 %

PINS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,683,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,157,501. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.