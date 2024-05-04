Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 29,976 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 336,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,976 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $61,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.54. 1,853,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,828. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.10. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.43 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

