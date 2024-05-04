Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 14,250 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CART. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth $87,508,000. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $80,163,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth $56,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CART. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Maplebear from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CART traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,767. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,113 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $415,839.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,657.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $415,839.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,657.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955 and sold 1,055,899 shares valued at $30,422,265. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Maplebear

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.