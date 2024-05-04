Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 110.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,603 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,610 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $68,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 252,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Walmart by 28.0% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 767,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $122,668,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,480,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,608,000 after purchasing an additional 21,899 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,117,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,602,000 after purchasing an additional 518,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 48,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $59.82. 13,538,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,602,846. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

