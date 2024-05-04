Westover Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:ANET traded up $12.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.38. 2,883,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,522. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $307.74. The stock has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.94 and a 200 day moving average of $248.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total transaction of $111,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total transaction of $111,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,974 shares of company stock valued at $96,252,685. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

