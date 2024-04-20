Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at National Bankshares

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

TSE CG opened at C$8.51 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$6.07 and a one year high of C$10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$462.92 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.4058317 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerra Gold

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$766,955.67. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

