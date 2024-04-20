Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.60.

Cascades Price Performance

CAS opened at C$9.29 on Friday. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$9.14 and a 12-month high of C$15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$935.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Cascades had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cascades will post 0.8298611 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.16%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

