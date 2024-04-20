Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $0.90 price target on the stock.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance

DFLI stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -0.53. Dragonfly Energy has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 166.0% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 398.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 145,317 shares during the period. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.