SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.150-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPXC. UBS Group increased their price objective on SPX Technologies from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SPX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $121.95 on Friday. SPX Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPX Technologies will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,036,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,936,970.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,146 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

