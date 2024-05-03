Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,928 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27,778.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,009,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after purchasing an additional 683,984 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,653,000 after purchasing an additional 605,696 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 150.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 171,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 513,903 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ADM opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

