Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.430-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.900-2.300 EPS.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

