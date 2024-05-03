Howe & Rusling Inc. Invests $221,000 in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 27.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 47.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.86. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $116.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.67%.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

