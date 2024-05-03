Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Boosted by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after buying an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,709,000 after buying an additional 1,930,296 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Citigroup by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,356,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,910,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 49.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,885,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,683,000 after purchasing an additional 959,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $61.55 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

