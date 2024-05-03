Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 273,560 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,194,847 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,560 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $117,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth $101,858,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 335.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 632,457 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,134 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $16,759,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 405.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 112,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 13.7% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 828,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,562,000 after purchasing an additional 100,016 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDA. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $95.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.98. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $112.64.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

About IDACORP

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.