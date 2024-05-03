Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Announces Earnings Results

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 21.83%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.66.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

